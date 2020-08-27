Mother, two daughters, two sisters drown in Lake Bunyonyi

By Robert Muhereza

Five family members have drown in Lake Bunyonyi when the dugout canoe on which they were sailing capsized.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesman identified the victims as Glorious Ayebazibwe, 20; her six-year-old daughter Shanitah and an unidentified seven-months-old baby.

Others are Pretty Kyagabirwe, 9 and Ronah Ninsiima, 8 who were Ayebazibwe’s sisters.

The operator of the canoe, Mr Dalton Niwampa survived by swimming to the nearby peninsular.

“All the bodies are yet to be retrieved,” Mr Maate said.

According to Mr Maate, they are investigating how the accident occurred and the case has been filed at Muko Police Station.

The victims were residents of Karambo village, Muko Sub-county.

They were crossing the lake from Ndekura Landing Site after visiting their relatives.

On August 11, three people drowned while four others were rescued after the dugout canoe on which they were sailing was hit by waves on the lake.

Mr James Muhweza, a resident of Kitumba Sub-county said that the use of dugout canoes for transport on Lake Bunyonyi has remained a death trap for community members.

President Museveni in 2016 said that government would introduce a ferry on Lake