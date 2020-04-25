By ANDREW BAGALA & HERBERT MUGAGGA

Five people have died in a road accident involving four cars along Kampala-Jinja highway.

The accident happened at Kayanja, Namataba, Mukono District at around 8:30am when a Tata lorry transporting sugarcanes collided with a Fuso lorry loaded with iron bars heading to Kampala City.

At the same spot, an Isuzu Elf knocked a pickup truck as the driver attempted to avoid hitting the wreckages.



Three passengers, who were on Tata lorry and two in Fuso truck died on the spot, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango.

Mr Onyango said on Saturday that their investigations revealed that the Fuso truck driver lost control of it as he was trying to overtake other vehicles.

“He hit the incoming Tata lorry head on. Two vehicles that were being overtaken, knocked each other as they attempted to avoid hitting the wreckage. We urge motorists to always observe the traffic and road safety regulations and to avoid over speeding. Motorists should always check the mechanical conditions of their vehicles before starting any journey,’ Mr Onyango said.