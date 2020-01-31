Five people killed in Kumi road accident

He noted that, this is the second accident involving cattle dealers in just a period of one month in the region. The first one happened in Amuria District.

By SIMON PETER EMWAMU

Five cattle dealers were on Thursday evening killed in an accident along Kumi-Soroti road that also left eight others critically injured.

The accident involved a Fuso Truck Reg. No. UBE 4892 and Trailer Reg. No. UAQ 925M.

According to the eyewitnesses, the Fuso Truck that was transporting cattle to Odelo market, hit a stationed Trailer which had developed a mechanical problem.

The East Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Micheal Odongo, said the accident happened at about 3.00pm near Odelo market, some 4 kilometres from Kumi town.

“We are yet to establish the identities of the dead persons and the eight others who are currently admitted at Ongino hospital in Kumi District,” he said.

He noted that, this is the second accident involving cattle dealers in just a period of one month in the region. The first one happened in Amuria District.