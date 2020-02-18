Five relatives arrested over murder

By JESSICA NABUKENYA

KASSANDA- Police have arrested five people in connection with the murder of a woman, who has been a member of a village health team, in Kassanda District.

Gertrude Bukirwa, 34, was killed on Sunday night while returning home at Kabulanaka village in Kassanda District.

According to Mr Paul Kavuma, the village chairperson, Bukirwa had just left a wedding ceremony .

“The assailants cut her on the head which caused her death,” Mr Kavuma said on Tuesday

Police on Tuesday arrested five people, all neighbours and relatives of Bukirwa, on suspicion of having participated in the crime.

Bukirwa was a wife of Mr Charles Omusugu, a resident of the area.

