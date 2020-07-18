By MONITOR TEAM

The Ministry of Health officials have registered six new Covid-19 infections as the country’s virus cases on Saturday rose to 1,062.

Five of the new infections are returnees from South Africa (four) and Indian (one) who were under quarantine, according to the director general health services, Dr Henry Mwebesa.

The other is an alert from Buikwe District.

At least 26 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for the virus at the border points of entry were blocked from entering Uganda.

Dr Mwebesa said 169 active cases are on admission in different health facilities across the country.

Of the active cases, 145 are Ugandans, 22 are foreigners while two are refugees, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 1,048 people who previously tested positive for the virus since the first case was confirmed in the country in March this year have recovered.

The recoveries include Ugandans and foreign nationals.