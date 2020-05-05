By TONNY ABET

Ministry of Health survey of border points has discovered several setbacks that are undermining efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The team found inadequate number of technical personnel and equipment for screening, floods which have disrupted access, laxity by local communities and corrupt local leaders.

The country has a length of 2,729 kilometres of land boundary with neighbours Kenya, Tanzania, DR Congo, South Sudan and Rwanda.

Health officials traversed the border points last week to assess flow of activities, gaps in surveillance, quarantine places, isolation and treatment facilities and to get feedback from district teams.

Progress

“I have met the district task force of Koboko at Oraba border point. Discussions have been made on more efficient ways of screening and handling border activities,” Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the Minister of State for Primary Healthcare, said in a tweet.

She traversed the Uganda-DR Congo boundary in Packwach, Nebbi, Zombo, Arua and Moyo districts.

Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary at the Health ministry, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the visit was aimed at assessing how efficient and comfortable the workers are serving.

“We have increased the number [of technical staff for screening] but we wanted to see how they are settling in and where they are going to be. We want them to be more comfortable and efficient at work. We will continue to identify the gaps and recruit more as the need arises,” she said.

Dr Atwine said the ministry was also engaging relevant sectors to address the issue of floods that is complicating monitoring of border lines.

“The border points such as Kasensero need special attention. They have been cut off by floods and there seems to be less control,” she said.

“The masses [at border point areas that are flooded], are faced with bigger risks of spread of Covid-19, and other outbreaks such as malaria and cholera,” Dr Atwine tweeted.