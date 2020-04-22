Food prices skyrocket as Cerellenu Market is closed

By TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY & CISSY MAKUMBI

Two weeks ago, the Gulu District Covid-19 taskforce passed a resolution directing the immediate closure of Cerellenu Market on Kampala Highway in Pece Division, Gulu municipality.

Vendors from all the major markets in Gulu Town, including Gulu Main, Layibi, Lacor, Bardege, Pece, Acenyjere and Wii-lobo markets buy their stock from Cerellenu Market.

However, the authorities decided to close the market, saying the market vendors failed to observe social distancing as one of the measures to fight the spread of Covid-19 as directed by the President.

Earlier, a bitter row had erupted among the vendors after they disagreed among themselves over the idea of selling in shifts and sleeping inside the market.

UPDF soldiers were immediately deployed and camped at the market to force out all the vendors before they sealed it off.

In an interview with this newspaper recently, Maj Santo Okot Lapolo, the Gulu Resident District Commissioner, said the market was closed due to disagreements among the vendors on how to obey the guidelines in regard to curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

“There was absolutely no order in that market and we ordered to close it. We are right now monitoring all these other markets in the municipality over compliance with the set guidelines,” Maj Lapolo warned.

Food prices skyrocket

However, Daily Monitor has learnt that the closure of the market has caused a huge impact on the prices of food commodities across Gulu Town.

Ms Vicky Emutai, the general secretary of Gulu United Vendors’ Association, and also the chairperson of vendors at Cerellenu Market, said more than 1,300 vendors lost their businesses as a result of the closure of the market. He affirmed that this has also impacted on the prices of food commodities across the town.

“Look at mixed beans alone, a kilo used to go for Shs2,700 but it has now jumped to Shs4,500. Yellow beans that used to cost Shs3,500 a kilo now go for Shs6,000,” she said.

At Olailong and Layibi markets, a heap of vegetable that used to cost Shs500 has now doubled to Shs1,000. At Gulu Main Market, one now cannot buy vegetables at less that Shs1,000.

Mr Alex Oruni, a vegetable dealer at Gulu Main Market, said he now buys a sack of fresh boo (vegetables) from Layibi Market at Shs86,000, up from the previous Shs60,000 from Cerellenu Market.

“We have been forced to increase prices because there are no other cheaper sources we can get stock from during this lockdown,” Mr Oruni said.

On Monday, Mr Kelly Komakech, the Pece Division chairperson, said a committee had been formed to bring Cerellenu Market back to order and have it reopened soon.

“The committee is currently cleaning the market and marking the four-metre space for social distancing. Only 250 vendors out of the 1,300 will be allowed on the stalls, considering the social distancing rule,” he said.

He said the vendors will be required to sleep within the market and put hand washing facilities at each of their stalls to ensure proper hygiene at the market.

Mr Komakech added that many vendors were forced to relocate to open spaces and other markets nearby such as Olailong Market in Layibi Division.

Kabundaire Farmers’ Market risks closure

Meanwhile, vendors at Kabundaire Farmers’ Market in Kabarole District risk having their market closed for failure to observe presidential guidelines on the spread of coronavirus, especially social distancing.

Mr Emmanuel Bitalabe, a community rehabilitation officer at Kabundaire Farmers’ Market, blamed the district leaders for the mess at the market.

“At first, our leaders had put measures which limited the number of people who accessed the market at a time but they have since relaxed,” Bitalabe said on Monday.

However, the Kabarole deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Festus Bandeeba, said they will not get tired of sensitising and monitoring these markets until they comply to the directives.