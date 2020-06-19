Foreign Affairs sets terms for Ugandan returnees

By Frederic Musisi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued standard operating procedures for Ugandans set to be repatriated, including among others depositing their passports with Immigration department and self-isolating in the Ministry of Health designated quarantine centres around Kampala and Entebbe.

In a circular sent out on Tuesday to all heads of missions abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Mr Patrick Mugoya, indicated that those interested in returning must first register with any nearby embassy/mission, and provide among others, passport details, national identification or residence or work permit details, and also indicate circumstances under which they got stranded abroad.

At registration the returnees must also sign and deposit authorisation to undergo two Covid-19 tests, first in the countries where they currently are and upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport, and they should also indicate their choice of quarantine, whether at private or public establishments for a period of 14 days.

The ministry further listed 20 quarantine centres designated by the Ministry of Health which have been divided into high end and low end centres. Both the high end and low end quarantine centres require self-pay, the circular indicated.

All returnees are, however, responsible for their own travel costs as the embassy will only coordinate the return exercise. The returnees will be required to present to the airline a certificate of Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 showing negative as part of the flight bookings; the tests must have been taken 10 days prior to the flight.