By Monitor Reporter

A 46-year-old Burundian refugee who entered Uganda through Tanzania has tested positive for coronavirus.

The new cases brings to 56, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ministry of Health said via Twitter that the man quarantined in Rakai District.

On Monday, according to the ministry, 1,177 samples were tested.

However, according to the message, 10 more people who previously tested positive for the virus were on Monday discharged from hospital, bringing the country's total number of recoveries to 38.

They had reportedly tested negative twice after treatment.

With the new case, Uganda now has 18 active cases.