Former Principal Judge Ntabgoba dies at 84

By ANTHONY WESAKA

Former Principal Judge Herbert Ntabgoba has died.

Justice Ntabgoba, 84, died last night shortly after midnight (12:05am) at International Hospital Kampala (IHK).

According to one of his daughters; Ms Justina Ntabgoba, the former administrative head of the High Court, had been unwell for some time and that he had been in and out of the hospital lately.