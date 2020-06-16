By Monitor Reporter

Four State House officials have tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first publicly-acknowledged Covid-19 infections at the top national government office.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said the identities of the four will remain concealed as they seek treatment at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County.

They tested positive for Covid-19 following a screening conducted last week.

“During last week's mass Covid-19 testing held on Thursday, 11th June 2020, four persons were found to have contracted the disease...Families and close contacts of the affected officers are also being attended to accordingly,” Ms Dena said in a statement.

Uhuru safe

She also noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta and the first family are "safe and free from Covid-19".

State House has rolled out un-disclosed protocols for all visitors and staff residing outside the compound in an effort to curb more infections, she said.

The revelation comes as Kenya's Covid-19 cases rose by 133, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,727.

The number of fatalities also rose to 104 after one more person died in the last 24 hours.