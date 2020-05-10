By URN

Four Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers in Bushenyi District are on the spot for alleged murder and rape.

The four unnamed soldiers were picked up from Kyabugimbi on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Spokesperson, says the soldiers allegedly shot to death Vincent Tumuhirwe, a resident of Kyeigombe village on Friday evening.

He however, declined to divulge the identities of the suspects for fear of jeopardising their investigations, saying others are still on the run.

Ms Jackline Arisiima, an eyewitness, says she saw men in UPDF uniform on patrol enforcing curfew shoot and kill the victim.

“We were heading home at around 10pm. We met these men who were putting on UPDF uniform, I was behind that man I saw them beat him and later I heard a gunshot then I ran away,” she said.

Charles Muhwezi, the Kyeigombe Village LC I Chairperson, says the soldiers also allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman in his area.