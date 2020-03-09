Four labourers die in collapsing pit

By Tom Malaba

Four labourers who were Monday digging a septic tank pit have died after the ditch caved in and buried them in Gongobe, Seeta Mukono District.

According to police, the accident occurred at the home of a one Ronald aka Yesu Amala.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said a Police Fire Brigade team rushed to the scene but are yet to retrieve the bodies.

He said the four men are yet to be identified.

"Work went on well yesterday. When the labourers came back today, they found the pit filled with water. This prompted Ronald [Yesu Amala] to hire a water pump to flush the water out before resuming work," Mr Onyango said.

He said that when they started digging, the pit caved in and buried them.