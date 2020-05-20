Four new COVID-19 cases registered in Uganda

By Monitor Reporter

Four new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Uganda.

These are samples that were tested on Tuesday out of 2,228 samples by health workers.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services, the new case brings the total confirmed cases in Uganda to 264.

Dr Mwebesa said in a Wednesday statement that two cases are among truck drivers while the other two are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

He said that one of the new cases is a 28-year-old Ugandan, a resident of Buikwe District while the second case is a 26-year-old Ugandan male resident of Kyambogo, Kampala. He is being treated at the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital in Kampala.

Dr Mwebesa said that two Ugandan male truck drivers who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula are receiving treatment at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

