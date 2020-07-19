By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Four critically injured police officers are fighting for their lives in hospital after they were allegedly attacked by machete-wielding Imbalu ritual dancers in Manafwa District in eastern Uganda.

Imbalu is a cultural ritual dance performed by the Bamasaba during the circumcision ceremony.

The officers attached to Kato police post commanded by ASP David Wakasero had on Saturday been deployed to disperse a group of people who had gathered to launch this year’s Imbalu ceremony at Nabalosi cultural site in Namakhele Village, Bumukhama Parish in Bunabutsale Sub-county, Manafwa District.

The injured officers include ASP Wakasero, Corporal Paul Hasahya, Corporal David Bamenka and Sergeant Tom Okirya.

The officers who said they were implementing presidential directives against gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus reportedly fired teargas and live bullets to disperse the group. This only provoked the seemingly incensed dancers armed with machetes, stones and sticks to attack the officers.

Two civilians believed to have been among the gathering also sustained injuries during the scuffle. They were identified as Rogers Werike and Bernard Shimanya.

An eye witness, Mr Patrick Madoi, said ASP Wakasero’s motorcycle was set ablaze when the officers were overpowered by the angry mob.

The Elgon regional Police Commander, Wesley Nganizi, confirmed the attack and said they were looking for the suspects as investigations continue.

“We got a problem with the attack of our officers and we are handling it. Our officers were attacked,”Mr Nganizi said.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga told this reporter that the assailants had organized to launch Imbalu flouting measures against the spread of covid-19.

Advertisement



“It’s too bad that our officers who enforce the standard operating procedures against Covid-19 were attacked by the angry mob. But as police, we shall make sure the culprits are arrested and face the law,”Mr Enanga said.

He said Ugandans should be cautious and also value their lives amid the highly infectious coronavirus.

“Imbalu will come but it needs when you’re safe,“he said.

Imbalu ritual is held every even year among the Bamasaba, who hail from the districts of Bududa, Namisindwa, Bulambuli, Sironko, Mbale, Manafwa and some parts of Kenya.

The Bamasaba believe the ritual initiates boys into manhood.