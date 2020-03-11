Four policemen suspended over shooting of student in the mouth

By URN

At least four Police Constables attached to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) have been suspended after a student was shot and injured during an operation against street vendors.

At around 1 pm on Tuesday, police released several rubber bullets to save the KCCA enforcement team that had been surrounded by angry vendors resisting the arrest of their colleagues and confiscation of their merchandise.

Ms Lowenah Nankya, a senior six student of Lugazi Mixed School, was on her way to school in the company of her mother who also sustained a broken arm in the fracas.

Lusoke Kitumwa, the commandant of all police officers attached to KCCA vowed to punish all the officers who were involved in the shooting of the victims.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, said four officers have been suspended to allow smooth investigations.

“We may get the preliminary report by the end of this week or at the beginning of next week. However, we have asked four of our officers who were in that operation to step aside as we investigate. The head of investigation is CID Commander at KMP Benson Watuwa. We appeal to the parents of the victim to be patient and calm as we investigate and come out with the report,”Mr Onyango said.

Kitumwa has since instructed the head of KCCA Criminal Investigations Department–ASP Benson Waitumu, to speed up the investigations. Nankya was rushed to Mulago hospital where she is still receiving treatment.

One of the eyewitnesses, Suubi Muyingo, said the girl was moving with her mother when the chaos started and she stopped to see what was happening. At the moment, riot police officers also known as Field Force Police (FFP) wearing helmets opened fire at vendors and pedestrians.

Another witness, Ssalongo Nsubuga, also a vendor at Old Park, vowed that they will continue fighting against brutality unleashed to them by KCCA enforcement teams.

The incident came a week after Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Ochola, ordered Kampala Metropolitan police officers to withdraw 261 personnel attached to KCCA installations and directors.

