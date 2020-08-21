Fresh floods leave houses submerged in Bundibugyo and Kasese

By LONGINO MUHINDO & ENID NINSIIMA

Barely three months after floods claimed some people's lives and destroyed properties worth millions in Kasese and Bundibugyo districts, on Thursday the floods hit again, displacing hundreds of people after their houses were submerged.

Properties including a church were destroyed by a second wave of flash floods in Busunga Town Council in Bundibugyo District. This was after River Lamia burst its banks and spilled over to nearby villages.

The Bundibugyo District Chairperson, Mr Ronald Mutegeki, told Daily Monitor that most people are stranded after their houses were submerged following a heavy downpour that lasted for about five hours.

“The floods have damaged roads and bridges in many parts of the district. We have contacted the Office of the Prime Minister for intervention, this river needs to be redirected back to its original course,” he said.

Nyabulere and Nyabughesere rivers also burst their banks and spilled over to the neighbouring communities of Ntandi Town Council and Kasitu Sub County, killing a 3-year-old and destroying property. According to the chairperson Ntandi town council, Mr Asaba Galibulha, at least 900 homesteads were affected by the floods.

Bundibugyo District has been experiencing floods and landslides since December 2019. The district environmental officer, Ms Kabasinguzi Kurusumu, says poor methods of farming and deforestation are some of the causes of the disasters.

Residents of Kanyangeya in Kasese District have had their homes submerged in water since May when river Nyamwamba burst its banks. Photo | Enid Ninsiima

“Our communities are carrying out farming at river banks and in wetlands and there is rampant cutting of trees. We have been sensitizing the communities against these activities but they keep a deaf ear. But we shall not stop,” he said.

In Kasese, floods hit again after river Nyamwamba burst its banks spilling over to communities especially in Kanyangeya. The last floods hit the district in May displacing hundreds of people that are still living in camps.

Authorities say they are stuck after geologists told them that Kasese town is only having five years before it is swept off by river Nyamwamba.

"Our biggest challenge now as leaders of Kasese Municipality is river Nyamwamba. It has challenged all our plans and I want to tell you that the geologists told me that Kasese municipality will only survive for five years if river Nyamwamba is not tamed. You can't imagine that Kyarumba town council only has one year to survive, so we are in total dilemma as leaders," Mr Godfrey Kabyanga, Mayor Kasese Municipality, said.

Since May 7 to date, all rivers in Kasese including Nyamwamba, Mubuku, Sebwe, Nyamugasani, Lhubiriha have burst their banks which has left many affected persons not sure of what next as their lives are at stake. Over 15 people have since lost their lives.