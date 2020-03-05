Fruit farmers decry lack of market, demand factory

By MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

Fruit farmers in Bugwere Sub-region, which comprises Budaka, Kibuku, Butebo and parts of Pallisa, have said lack of market for their produce has continued to stifle their efforts to fight poverty in their households.

During a one-day business training organised by the Bagwere cultural leader, Mr John C Weyabire at the palace in Budaka Town Council on Tuesday, the farmers said although they had embraced President Museveni’s directive of growing fruits such as oranges and mangoes for commercial purposes, they are being frustrated due to lack of market.

“We had been growing oranges and mangoes but not for sale. When the President directed that we should start growing for commercial purposes, we embraced it but now we have plenty of harvest but no market,” Mr Zide Mukama, a farmer, said.

Mr Mukama said the farmers have since started selling their produce at a give-away price to middlemen due to low demand.

“We hear government people saying we are about to achieve middle income status but I think they are telling lies because we are still very poor. Our efforts are not yielding any positive results,” Mr Mukama added.

Mr John Kabigi, another farmer, said another challenge is lack of capital and information on the availability of market.

“The people took oranges and mangoes as viable enterprises but it has turned out to look like a curse due to lack of market,” Mr Kabigi said.

The farmers also called upon government to establish a fruit factory in the area as part of strategies to absorb their products.

“The fruit factory in Soroti has no capacity to absorb all the fruits produced in the eastern region. Worse still, we hear farmers in Soroti are also stranded with their produce despite the presence of factory,” Mr Robert Tibita, another farmer, said.

Mr Jamada Muwandiki, the minister of agriculture in the Obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere cultural institution, said government should intervene and rescue farmers, who are currently stranded with their produce.

“We call upon government to consider establishing a fruit processing plant in this area to address farmers concerns. We cannot move out of this poverty under such circumstances,” he said.

Mr Muwandiki explained that the farmers had anticipated that with the establishment of Soroti Fruit Factory, it would address the problem of market but it has not.

Soroti Fruit Factory was launched in April 2019 to tap into the abundant citrus fruits for commercial production of oranges and mangoes.

However, in January, joy of farmers, who had anticipated to reap from the sale of their produce, has since died out due to lack of market for the fruits.

Mr Moses Okello, a farmer based in Dokolo Parish, Gweri Sub-county, Soroti District with 900 trees of oranges, said he sold off his fruits at Shs20,000 per bag, which he says is too little.