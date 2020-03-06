G77 summit postponed over coronavirus fears

By URN

The G77 summit, which was scheduled to take place in Uganda next month has been postponed over coronavirus fears.

96,000 people have so far tested positive for the Coronavirus while up to 3,300 have died mostly in China, according to data from the World Health Organisation.

Uganda’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare, said on Twitter that “due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in different countries and in consultation with the G77 member states, the summit has been postponed to a later date.”

Ayebare also serves as the current External Adviser on G77 matters.

The summit was due to take place in Uganda from April 16-19, 2020 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, attracting 136 member states.

According to Ayebare, a new date will be communicated later in the year. He, however, says the pre-summit preparations would continue.

The South Summit is the supreme decision-making body of the Group of 77. The First and the Second South Summit were held in Havana, Cuba, and in Doha, Qatar respectively.

In accordance with the principle of geographical rotation, the Third South Summit is due to be held in Uganda.

The Group of 77 is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the United Nations, which provides the means for the countries of the south to articulate and promote their collective economic interests.