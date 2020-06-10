Gen Kasirye Ggwanga’s endearing quotes to the public

Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga carried himself with such an independent mind that political correctness had no borderline on his tongue. He saw himself only as a hero. Ggwanga’s words often elicited as much joy as they did anger. Many times, even those who took offence silently smiled at his frankness. His was a life of sweet arrogance. Jacobs Odongo Seaman compiled some of the quotes that cut Gen Ggwanga apart from the rest.

On joining army

“I joined the army to avenge my brother’s [Lt James Kasirye] death. The man who killed him is Maj Agetta, he lives in Tanzania and I am still looking for him.”

PoW in 1979

“When we surrendered to Tanzanian soldiers, we were thoroughly beaten. Remember, we were prisoners of war; so what do you expect from them? Hell. And we got. One of my kidneys does not function well. One of them gave me a kick around the lower back area and I have never been the same again.”

On Kayira killing in 1987

“Kayira deserved to be killed. He was responsible for the deaths of many of our fighters in the bush. You don’t start a war and run away from it.”

Protesting award of medals to UFM

“I was protesting the award of medals to Kayira and his fighters. Kayira was a fool because I found him in the bush without any plan. He led a group of fighters in the early 1980s into the bush, abandoned them as he ran away, I looked for him up to Nairobi and asked him why he took off leaving soldiers stranded.”

Don’t you fear arrest

“I can’t be arrested. Why would anyone arrest me? I do not owe anybody a shilling. I have no grudge with anybody.”

On ‘Muhoozi project’

“Succession talk is useless and the moment he [President Museveni] comes up with his son as a successor, he has got problems with Kasirye Ggwanga. Don’t underestimate us, otherwise you are playing with fire.”

Warning Gen Muhoozi

“Let me warn that boy (First Son Muhoozi) not even to think of taking over Uganda. Uganda will take care of itself.”

On his isolated farm house

“This is my house. That is how generals live. I left Kampala because of dust and noise; I am at peace at Camp David [his tent house] with my antelopes, snakes and monkeys. I can build a better house in the city, but what for? This is simple but it contains everything Kampala Serena Hotel can have.”

On army days

“My life is dangerous; I joined the army in 1972 when I was just 20 years old. President Idi Amin posted me to West Nile. I was with [now retired] Brig Gen Mark Kodili Ayiasi and by far, we were the youngest.”

On today’s generation

“You are the young ones we have made and you are asking President Museveni to leave power. I still remember how the country was when we took over power in 1986.”

On environment crusade

“I fight people destroying the forests because these forests harboured us during the war. Besides that, natural wells and swamps are drying up and shortage of water is becoming one of the major problems in our region.”