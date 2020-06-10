Gen Kasirye Ggwanga’s endearing quotes to the public
Wednesday June 10 2020
On joining army
“I joined the army to avenge my brother’s [Lt James Kasirye] death. The man who killed him is Maj Agetta, he lives in Tanzania and I am still looking for him.”
PoW in 1979
“When we surrendered to Tanzanian soldiers, we were thoroughly beaten. Remember, we were prisoners of war; so what do you expect from them? Hell. And we got. One of my kidneys does not function well. One of them gave me a kick around the lower back area and I have never been the same again.”
On Kayira killing in 1987
“Kayira deserved to be killed. He was responsible for the deaths of many of our fighters in the bush. You don’t start a war and run away from it.”
Protesting award of medals to UFM
“I was protesting the award of medals to Kayira and his fighters. Kayira was a fool because I found him in the bush without any plan. He led a group of fighters in the early 1980s into the bush, abandoned them as he ran away, I looked for him up to Nairobi and asked him why he took off leaving soldiers stranded.”
Don’t you fear arrest
“I can’t be arrested. Why would anyone arrest me? I do not owe anybody a shilling. I have no grudge with anybody.”
On ‘Muhoozi project’
“Succession talk is useless and the moment he [President Museveni] comes up with his son as a successor, he has got problems with Kasirye Ggwanga. Don’t underestimate us, otherwise you are playing with fire.”
Warning Gen Muhoozi
“Let me warn that boy (First Son Muhoozi) not even to think of taking over Uganda. Uganda will take care of itself.”
On his isolated farm house
“This is my house. That is how generals live. I left Kampala because of dust and noise; I am at peace at Camp David [his tent house] with my antelopes, snakes and monkeys. I can build a better house in the city, but what for? This is simple but it contains everything Kampala Serena Hotel can have.”
On army days
“My life is dangerous; I joined the army in 1972 when I was just 20 years old. President Idi Amin posted me to West Nile. I was with [now retired] Brig Gen Mark Kodili Ayiasi and by far, we were the youngest.”
On today’s generation
“You are the young ones we have made and you are asking President Museveni to leave power. I still remember how the country was when we took over power in 1986.”
On environment crusade
“I fight people destroying the forests because these forests harboured us during the war. Besides that, natural wells and swamps are drying up and shortage of water is becoming one of the major problems in our region.”
On burning grader on contested land
“I prefer to use deterrent methods instead of reconciliatory ways. As a veteran of many wars, you have to instil a bit of fear because if you don’t do that, people can trample on you. You saw what happened to the idiot who wanted to steal my land in Kajjansi. I burnt his tractor, since then no land grabber has ever troubled people in that area.”
On living alone
“I do not stay with my grandchildren because most of them are not in the country. Besides, I am not ready for any noise. Children are quite disturbing and naughty... My family here are the two dogs. They give me good company.”