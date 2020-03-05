Gen Muhoozi welcomes idea to talk to Bobi Wine

By Monitor Reporter

Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the presidential advisor on special operations has said that “a lot” of his supporters have requested him to talk to the leader of People Power political movement, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine.

Gen Muhoozi is the son of President Yoweri Museveni.

In a Thursday tweet, Gen Muhoozi, the former commander of the Special Forces Group, an elite unit that guards Mr Museveni and other critical installations, says it’s possible to have a chat with Bobi Wine, the leader of the surging People Power movement.

“A lot of my supporters are telling me to sit down and talk to my brother Bobi Wine. I have no problem talking to him, we talked in the past and were friends. I just advise all the youth never to seek war over peace,” Gen Muhoozi tweeted.

Bobi Wine, who is the Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament leads the People Power movement that he says, seeks to unite Ugandans to end human rights abuse, corruption and redefining the rule of law.

When sought for a response, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesman of People Power movement, failed to pick our repeated phone calls.

People Power Movement has mainly attracted young Ugandans whose lives have been wrecked by poverty and high levels of unemployment.

When Bobi Wine announced that he intends to contest against Mr Museveni come 2021 general elections, police and other security forces have made it impossible for him to consult the electorate as it is speculated in Uganda’s electoral laws.

Several consultative meetings have been blocked by security forces in various parts of the country.

Bobi Wine’s request to the Electoral Commission to reign in security agencies to remain non-partisan have been fruitless.

Ever since he was elected MP, his musical shows were banned and music promoters who tried to organize them have faced the wrath of security forces.

Several musicians and artists who used to fellowship with Bobi Wine have since joined Mr Museveni’s camp after pocketing millions of money.

