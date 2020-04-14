Gen Tumukunde denied bail, further remanded

By ANTHONY WESAKA & JULIET KIGONGO

The High Court in Kampala has this morning, declined to grant bail to presidential hopeful, Rtd Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde before being further remanded to Luzira prison.

Tumukunde is currently facing charges of treason and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

In his brief ruling read out from Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court which is fitted with video conferencing gadgets, justice Wilson Kwesiga denied releasing Gen Tumukunde on bail for not furnishing court with substantial sureties with a consideration of his military background.

"In the instant case, the applicant (Gen Tumukunde) is a military general though retired. He is a man of substantial influence and he would have furnished court with sureties who would compel him to return for trial," ruled justice Kwesiga.

"I am not able to approve the sureties presented. At least, there should have been two military officers at his rank or even at a higher rank with a letter of introduction from the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF)," he added.

The former security minister had presented four sureties in anticipation of his release from jail where he has been for close to a month. They included; his wife Ms Stella Tumukunde, Ms Salaamu Musumba, the Vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda in the opposition party FDC, Gen Mugisha Muntu, the leader of Alliance for National Transformation party and his brother, Mr Hannigton Karuhanga.

Advertisement

The judge in his ruling also noted that he had given the state a chance to gather certain crucial evidence they had sought for in connection to the matter since they had been hampered by the Covid-19 lockdown.

This, he said, would rule out any excuses the next time Gen Tumukunde's bail application is being reconsidered.

Grounds for bail

Some of the grounds that Gen. Tumukunde had raised for his release on bail were that he won't interfere with investigations, he is a presidential candidate who needs to traverse the country as he consults the electorate and that he has a fixed place of abode at Plot 34 Upper Kololo Terrance in Kampala.

He also said he had substantial sureties who would ensure his attendance in court at all material times, he was of advanced age and that he is a citizen who at all material times has never breached terms of police bond or bail.

In addition to his bail grounds, Tumukunde also claimed to be the sole bread winner of his family of seven children and that he was not a flight risk suspect who is ready to abide by the court's bail terms.

However, the state had strongly objected to his release, arguing that the charges he is facing, are critical to the national security as they touch the diplomatic relations between Uganda and Rwanda.

The state added that investigations into this matter are still in the infancy stage and yet the nature of investigations touch on relations with a foreign country and involve interviewing witnesses, visiting scenes and collecting physical evidence across the entire country.

In further objecting to the release of the renegade general, the state also argued that given his influential stature, releasing him on bail at this early stage, would be detrimental to the progress of the investigations considering that the personnel in security service including those investigating the current charges, have ever worked under him.

The state had also submitted that since the charges Tumukunde is facing are grave in nature, as they attract a punishment of death by hanging on conviction, chances of him escaping once released on bail are high.

Charges

Under the charge of treason, prosecution alleges that while appearing on a local television station on March 5 this year, Gen. Tumukunde said: "If I was Rwanda, I would support those who want to cause change in Uganda."

According to prosecution, the aforementioned utterances were aimed at instigating Rwanda to attack Uganda to cause unlawful change.