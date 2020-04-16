Gen Tumukunde’s options for sureties

By ANTHONY WESAKA & RISDEL KASASIRA

Remanded presidential hopeful, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde, has at least 23 options of senior army officers whom he can choose from to stand for him as surety if he is to regain his temporary freedom from Luzira prison.

On Tuesday, the head of the Criminal Division of the High Court Wilson Kwesiga, declined to release on bail Gen Tumukunde on grounds that his sureties were not substantial as they did not include at least two military officers at his rank or higher .

From the directive of the judge, Gen Tumukunde has an option of picking from the two ranks of Lieutenant General and that of full general.

Among the full generals, Gen Tumukunde can pick from any of the following; President Museveni, Salim Saleh, Elly Tumwine, Katumba Wamala, Kale Kayihura, Moses Ali, Sejusa, David Muhoozi, Ivan Koreta and Joram Mugume.

However, the option of picking President Museveni is not possible since he is the head of State and also that of Gen Muhoozi since he is the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

The other options he has are army officers at the rank of Lieutenant General.

They include; Mbadi Wilson, Pecos Kutesa, James Mugira, Charles Lutaaya, Peter Elwelu, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Andrew Gutti, Nakubus Lakara, Jim Owoyesigyire, Frederick Oketcho, John Mugume, Otema Charles and Joseph Musanyufu.

Explaining why Tumukunde needs to produce at least two sureties with a military background and at his rank or higher, Justice Kwesiga said the Judiciary has been embarrassed by a previous case of retired military general who has intentionally refused to respond to court summons and that this needs to be avoided.

“In my view, military officers seeking to be released on bail should furnish court with sureties who have the capacity to trace, prevail over them and even to compel them to abide by court orders,” Justice Kwesiga ruled on Tuesday while he denied Gen Tumukunde bail.

He continued: “In view of the above, I am not able to approve as substantial the sureties given for the applicant (Tumukunde), the appropriate sureties should have been two military serving officers of his rank or of a higher rank provided the sureties are serving officers, they should submit a letter of introduction from the Chief of Defence Forces. The application for bail in this matter shall be considered in future when the circumstances (Covid-19 lockdown) have changed and with appropriate sureties.”

The presidential candidate had presented four sureties for his release from Luzira prison where he has been for the close to one month.

They included; his wife Stella Tumukunde, Ms Salaamu Musumba, the vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda for the opposition party FDC, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, the national coordinator of Alliance for National Transformation party and his brother, Mr Hanington Karuhanga.

The retired three star general is currently facing charges of treason and being in unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

