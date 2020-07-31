Germany extends Shs250b grant to Uganda

By TONNY ABET

The German government has extended a grant of Euros 58.4 million (about Shs254b) towards the Uganda government for various development activities for the next two years.

According to a press statement from the German Embassy in Kampala yesterday, the grant agreement between the two governments was reached at via video conferencing on Wednesday.

Mr Patrick Ocailap, the deputy secretary to the Treasury, signed the agreement on behalf of Uganda.

“Another Euros 15.0 million (about Shs64b) in grants is envisaged for the public finance management reform programme following the approval of the German Parliament,” the statement reads in parts.

Focus areas

The grant, according to the German Embassy, will be directed to developing Uganda’s renewable energy, agriculture, rural development as well as governance and human rights.

The specific areas of the German cooperation include creating jobs for the youth, promoting private sector development, enhancing access to electricity as well as fiscal management.