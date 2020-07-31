Germany extends Shs250b grant to Uganda
Friday July 31 2020
The German government has extended a grant of Euros 58.4 million (about Shs254b) towards the Uganda government for various development activities for the next two years.
According to a press statement from the German Embassy in Kampala yesterday, the grant agreement between the two governments was reached at via video conferencing on Wednesday.
Mr Patrick Ocailap, the deputy secretary to the Treasury, signed the agreement on behalf of Uganda.
“Another Euros 15.0 million (about Shs64b) in grants is envisaged for the public finance management reform programme following the approval of the German Parliament,” the statement reads in parts.
Focus areas
The grant, according to the German Embassy, will be directed to developing Uganda’s renewable energy, agriculture, rural development as well as governance and human rights.
The specific areas of the German cooperation include creating jobs for the youth, promoting private sector development, enhancing access to electricity as well as fiscal management.
“In the field of agriculture, Germany contributes in particular EUR 20 million to enhance access to affordable credits for small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” the statement reads further.
Through this, the German government envisions increasing productivity and creating incomes as well as employment opportunities in rural areas, especially for the youth. Germany’s bilateral programmes are implemented by GIZ (German International Cooperation) and KfW, a banking group.