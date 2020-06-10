Ggwanga: The General police never bothered

By ANDREW BAGALA

Reporting Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga of a suspected crime to the police was a waste of time.

“We are still investigating,” was the known line that the police would often tell reporters. But they never bothered with the investigations.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Ggwanga died yesterday at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

Gen Ggwanga wasn’t shy explaining what he did and giving reasons why did it, even when it was classified as criminal in law books.



Last incident

The last incident was in April, in Mityana District where residents alleged that he beat up traders who had opened their shops in contravention of the presidential directives to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Gen Ggwanga was quick to respond that what he did was in the complainants’ good to ensure that they don’t contract the deadly virus.

Police in the district never took action against him.

Eight months before that, three truck owners in the same district had complained to the police after the army officer shot tyres of vehicles for carrying timber.

Despite confirming his actions on grounds that he was protecting the environment, the police didn’t even bother to summon him.

Past incidents involving Maj Gen Ggwanga

January 29, 2019: Maj Gen Gwanga is involved in an exchange with artiste Catherine Kusaasira and her team at Makindye. Maj Gen Ggwanga removes his rifle and shoots the tyre of Kusaasira’s car, before jumping in his car and driving off.

Although Ms Kusaasira makes a verbal report to the police, she declines to record a statement. Police does not pursue the case further.

August 2017: Maj Gen Gwanga burns a grader on a piece land in Naziba Village on Lubowa Hill in Ndejje, off Entebbe Road, which he said was owned by his daughter.

He then brags: “I burnt that tractor. Tell them [owners]. I am now hunting them. I am a bad hunter. Let them know.” Although he records a statement with the Military Police, he is not charged of any offence.

August 1, 2013: Maj Gen Ggwanga stops police from carrying out an eviction at his home in Makindye Division, Kampala, despite a court order. The then Kampala South Regional police commander, Mr Michael Mugabi, storms Brig Ggwanga’s residence in Kizungu, directing that the retired officer vacates the plot of land he is occupying for it belongs to former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki.

Police retreats. They then make a second attempt after the court issues another order. They again fail. Both UPDF and police intervene. Then Brigadier, Ggwanga tells the then Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Katumba Wamala, to back off his property. He was still occupying the same land by the time of his death.

April 2012: Three people claim they were assaulted by the Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga. The complainants are Vincent Bagonza, Ezra Sigiranda and Ano Gafa, all residents at Boma, Mubende District. The police in Mubende District promise to summon the army officer over the allegations. Police later claim they have failed to trace him.

May 2011: Maj Gen Ggwanga is accused of setting his dogs on a civilian at Total Petrol Station at Kibuye, a Kampala suburb. The victim reports the matter to police. Maj Gen Kasirye insists the man was a thug who wanted to steal property from his car and was bitten by his dogs. Police officers do not summon him.

July 19, 2010: Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga is alleged to have knocked dead 11-year-old Elijah Oyako in Entebbe. He declines to report to police. The case of reckless driving causing death is opened and taken to court. He never appears in court.

Entebbe Magistrate’s Court issues an arrest warrant for him. He is never arrested. But he tells Daily Monitor that he was in touch with the family to have an out-of-court settlement.

December 24, 2009: Maj Gen Ggwanga raides a playground where Pentecostals are having a crusade at Makindye Magistrates Court Trading Centre on Christmas Eve. He shoots bullets in the air, scattering the faithful and their pastor, whom he accuses of making noise in a residential neighbourhood. The case is never investigated.

September 9, 2008: Maj Gen Ggwanga beats up Mr Ssebina Ssekitoleko, then an aide to former prime minister Amama Mbabazi, at Metro FM over the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) land saga in Temangalo.

Mr Ssebina opens a case at Old Kampala Police Station. Mr Mbabazi says he will contact the army to investigate Brig Ggwanga. Neither the army nor the police summon him for questioning.