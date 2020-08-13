By BILL OKETCH & SANTO OJOK

A relationship that began on Facebook involving a 16-year-old girl has ended up with the minor getting stranded.

The girl, who is reportedly a resident of Namugongo in Wakiso District, had travelled to Kamdini Town Council, Oyam District– more than 350Km to meet a friend she found on Facebook eight months ago.

The relationship was built based on a couple of messages and phone calls shared between the would-be love birds.

The minor said she met the man whom she identified as Moses Gira on social media in January and agreed to meet him.

“Moses sent me transport money on Saturday and I boarded Gulu city bound bus which dropped me at Kamdini Town Council at around 5pm on Sunday,” she said.

“I told my mother that I was going to visit my relatives in Nebbi District but I cannot call her now to ask for transport money,” she added.

The man had invited the girl to his home in Aber Sub-county, Oyam District but later switched off his phone after several calls went unanswered.

“I became suspicious when I called his number several times but he could not answer me,” she said.

“I don’t have any money on me to travel back home. So at around 8pm, I went to a restaurant and the woman there welcomed me and gave me accommodation,” she added.

The Senior Four candidate says she has been living with her mother since the closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic.