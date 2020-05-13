God is angry with people – UPDF boss

He hailed the Indian Community for the donation and appealed for more support especially food, saying many people in urban communities are failing to feed themselves due to the lockdown.

The head on Mbarara Covid-19 task force Lt Col James Mwesigye said the UPDF has been very helpful in enforcing government directives and distributing food relief.

By RAJAB MUKOMBOZI ROBERT MUHEREZA

The UPDF Second Division Commander, Brig Francis Takirwa, has said calamities and pandemics being experienced in the country are a manifestation that God is angry with people because of the wrongs they are committing.

“What we are currently experiencing are indicators that God is angry. The floods, coronavirus and locusts among others are signs that all is not well. The earlier we change from our evil ways and malicious intentions, the earlier we will avert these calamities,” he said.

Brig Takirwa said this on Friday while receiving a new VX station wagon vehicle that was donated to UPDF Second Division by the Indian Community in Mbarara to facilitate fight against Covid-19.

“Our mandate stretches from security to all other social challenges that affect humanity as you have seen with Covid -19 and now the floods,” he said.

Parts of Isingiro and Kabale districts have been affected by floods and landslides which destroyed property and displaced people.

The leader of the Indian Community in Mbarara, Mr Nikesh Patel said they have donated the vehicle, worth Shs48 million, to the UPDF also as an appreciation to the institution’s tremendous work in areas of security and health.

“Whereas we know the core mandate of UPDF is to provide security, it has gone an extra mile to address other issues that affect communities,” he said.

