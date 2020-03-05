Good Samaritan comes to aid of stranded pupil

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

A sympathiser has come to the aid of a boy who scored Aggregate 10 in the 2019 Primary leaving Examinations but had failed to join secondary school.

Daily Monitor on February 26 ran a story featuring Ivan Gisujje, who emerged best at Namalogo Primary School in Mbale District in eastern Uganda, but was stranded over lack of school fees.

The proprietor of Mbale Progressive Day and Boarding Secondary school, Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango, has offered to pay for Gisujje’s school fees for both his Ordinary Level and Advanced Level education.

Daily Monitor has learnt that even at primary level, the 11-year-old boy was being sponsored by his former school. His mother, Ms Beatrice Muduwa, says she was abandoned by the husband five years ago.

Mother thanks Monitor

“I was not able to meet his school fees and other requirements because I also depend on well-wishers. I thank Dr Galiwango for offering to educate my son. May God reward his endevours,” Ms Muduwa said.

“I also thank Daily Monitor newspaper for publishing the story of my son which has enabled him to get a scholarship. May God bless them,” she said. When this newspaper visited Gisujje at school on Tuesday, he was catching up for lost time. He said he is very excited to be at school and promised to deliver good results.

“We are living a miserable life at home and we lack the basics, including food, clothes and accommodation. My mother has no money to take care of us and yet we need the necessities,” Gisujje said.

His former class teacher, Mr Geoffrey Madoi, said Gisujje is bright and hardworking.

Speaking to Daily Monitor in a telephone interview, Dr Galiwango said he was touched after reading the story. “I have given him a scholarship as part of giving back to the community,” he said.

The head teacher of Mbale Progressive Day and Boarding Secondary School, Mr Paul Munialo, said Gisujje is a brilliant and promising student.