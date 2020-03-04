Government, EU partner in Shs15b refugee livelihood project

By FELIX WAROM OKELLO & RASHUL ADIDI

Government, in partnership with European Union (EU), has unveiled a Shs15b refugee response framework project targeting an estimated 30,000 South Sudanese and Congolese refugees in Koboko Municipality.

The project dubbed (Technical assistance to Koboko Municipality) under the theme: Inclusive urban development and mobility in Koboko, Uganda, was mooted by area MP and Minister for Investment and Privatisation, Ms Evelyn Anite.

The project targets dilapidated schools, inadequate health facilities, and sanitation gaps in the municipality.

The Koboko Town Clerk, Mr Stanislaus Managasa, yesterday said they conducted a survey in 2018, which established that 23,000 South Sudanese and Congolese refugees had abandoned their settlement camps to settle in Koboko Town.

“The pressure on schools, hospitals and other facilities is too much. These refugees keep coming every day,” Mr Managasa said.

“You will find that six children in Koboko Municipality sharing a desk meant for three. One classroom is accommodating more than 100 children yet teachers are not enough. In the hospital and other health units, there are long queues and constant drug stock outs,” he added.

At a recent launch of the refugee project, Ms Anite explained that “the main purpose of this two-year project (2020-2022) is to help Koboko Municipality deal with the growing challenge of displaced persons.”

She added: “The project will strengthen urban planning and service provision. Living conditions and opportunities for refugees and their host communities will increase.”

Ms Anite also said the 2018 survey indicates that the refugees in Koboko Municipality form about 40 per cent of the total population that is estimated at 65,000 residents.

“Uganda is one of the largest refugee-hosting nations in the world and this is largely attributed to its peace and stability,” Ms Anite said.

The Koboko Municipality mayor, Mr Wilson Sanya, said the refugees have exerted pressure on municipal services.

“For many years, we have continued to face the pressure on our social services like water. We are constrained to have adequate resources,” he said.

Pilot study

Mr Pier Luigi Florretta, the ACAV regional director, said the three-year EU Trust Fund project will be implemented as a pilot study in Uganda.

“EU will be curious to see how Koboko Municipality will perform, account, own and show transparency in the process of implementing the project. We need to see that the lives of self-settled refugees improve,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Mr Ben Kumumanya, said refugee hosting districts and municipalities are highly constrained in fulfilling their mandates of delivering basic social services.

Statistics from the Office of the Prime Minister indicate that Uganda hosts 1.3 million refugees — the third largest refugee population in the world.

A significant proportion of this population live in the country’s urban areas, where they lack access to financial assistance afforded to their rural counterparts.

2018 survey

The 2018 survey carried out by VNG, an international cooperation agency of the association of Netherlands’ municipalities operating in West Nile Sub-region, showed that 88.8 per cent of the self-settled refugees were mainly from South Sudan, 10.3 per cent come from DR Congo, 0.5 per cent from Somalia, 0.3 per cent from Sudan, 0.07 per cent from Eritrea while 0.03 per cent come from Burundi.