By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

Parliament yesterday passed another Shs1.87 trillion supplementary budget for recurrent and development expenditures for Financial Year 2019/2020 that is left with only three days to end.

The government’s justification is that the money is going to be used to intensify the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the third supplementary approval to the Shs40.5 trillion Budget of the financial year ending June 30.

The supplementary Schedule Number One and Two that was approved on April 8, and amounted to Shs923b.

This included Shs284b for the fight against Covid-19 and Shs400b for defence classified equipment, among other expenditures.

Supplementary Schedule Number Two

The second was Shs33b that included Shs10b to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for city roads.

Despite a minority report by Dokolo District Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal, who said it is illegal to disburse funds at the end of the financial year, which money, by law, must return to the Consolidated Fund if not spent by June 30, State Minister for Planning David Bahati told Parliament that the Ministry of Finance has a mechanism of ensuring the money reaches the beneficiaries.

“If this supplementary is passed today, we shall ensure that we send the money to the entities that are going to spend it in time. The principal is that we approve the money,” Mr Bahati said.

Ntenjeru North MP Amos Lugoloobi, who is also the chairperson of the Budget Committee, told the House that they were satisfied with the explanation of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that are going to spend the money.

“Some of the money being rejected in the minority report will not be returned (to the Consolidated Fund) because it is for capitalisation for Uganda Development Bank (UDB) and Uganda Development Corporation (UDC). The money is for investment,” Mr Lugolobi said.

How the funds will be spent

According to the Budget Committee report, the funds will be spent by the ministries of Health; Finance; Trade and that of Science and Technology.

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and the National Information Technology Agency Uganda (NITA-U) will also benefit from the supplementary budget.

Health Shs89b

Having already received Shs104b out of the Shs284b supplementary budget to the fight Covid-19, the Ministry of Health is being considered to receive another Shs89b to continue with its efforts to combat the pandemic.

The ministry will spend Shs40b on shipping testing kits, Shs35b for the procurement of facemasks being distributed across the country, Shs10b for mobile tents and lavatories in preparation for school opening, and Shs4b to support surveillance in border districts.

Finance Shs505.18b

The Ministry is seeking Shs455.18b for transfer to UDB to support the manufacturing sector that will be adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The government intends to use the concessional loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Covid-19-response related expenditure.

Also, Shs50b will be transferred to the Microfinance Support Centre Limited to support the micro and small enterprises through the Savings and Credits Cooperative Society (Saccos) and other microfinance institutions.

Trade Shs100b

Like from the Finance Ministry, UDB will receive Shs100b through the Ministry of Trade and Cooperatives to support businesses that have adversely been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domestic arrears Shs223b

As part of the stimulus package announced by President Museveni during the State-of-the-Nation Address on June 4, the government wants to pay domestic arrears to local supplies so that they are able to navigate through the negative impact of the global pandemic on the economy.

Now, the government will spend Shs93.9b towards domestic arrears out of the bulk owed to service providers to the government.

The different coffee seedlings suppliers who have been petitioning the government over nonpayment for the supplies made to the farmers under several projects over the years will be Shs73b.

Tea seedlings suppliers will have to wait a little longer after the Shs6.1b request to pay their arrears was deferred, with the Committee attributing this to the National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads) secretariat, which they said was not ready to receive it.

The government also wants to spend Shs50b to clear “verified utility arrears” in various votes in line with the programmes on the fight against Covid-19.

Science and Technology Shs17.18b

With the government putting more emphasis on supporting the scientific innovations, Shs17.18b will be given to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to support scientists and innovators engaged in Covid-19 interventions.

The money will be spent on innovations that include the making of devices that include ventilators, 3D printed face shields such as masks; diagnostics and vaccines; therapeutics and hygiene; and, Personal Protective Equipment.

Shs10 billion

Agriculture. This goes to the Ministry of Agriculture to enhance household’s capacity for food security, including the provision of inputs and support to the e-voucher system.

Shs45 billion

Social services. This is to support social services infrastructure such as schools, health units and water points that serve communities worst hit by natural disasters.

Shs10.78 billion

Prisoners. This is to cater for the costs arising out of the increasing numbers of prisoners as a result of contravening measures which were put in place to control Covid-19.

Shs44.67 billion

NITA-U. This goes to the NITA-U to cater for the External Financing for Implementation of the Regional Communications Infrastructure Programme (RCIP).