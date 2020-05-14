Government advised to protect children during Covid-19

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

The United Nations Children’s Fund has called on the government and other stakeholders to come to the rescue of children who could bear the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic if no action is taken.

On its part, the UN agency is offering health equipment, WASH supplies, communication materials, and technical, financial and human resource support to respond to the situation.

Officials from the agency say as the number of Covid-19 cases increase in Uganda, the needs of children and their families are also increasing, further putting a strain on the little they have. They say the most vulnerable children such as those affected by poverty, exclusion or family violence are facing even greater risks.

Dr Doreen Mulenga, the Unicef Representative in Uganda said Unicef is deeply concerned about the impacts of the pandemic and containment measures on children and is calling on partners to help mitigate them.

“Children are the hidden victims of Covid-19. They are less likely to get sick from the virus, but we must act now so they will not be bearing the brunt of the long-term impacts of this crisis,” she said.

According to Dr Mulenga the costs of the pandemic for children are immediate and, if unaddressed, may persist throughout their lives.

“But they are also things we can fix. By working together, we can ensure Covid-19 does not threaten social and economic development for a long time to come and help make families and communities more resilient. This starts with resisting the temptation to deprioritise investment in our future,” she said.

Dr Mulenga said as the global situation evolves, Unicef continues to support the government of Uganda in preventing and containing Covid-19 while taking this opportunity to build back better.

“Within the education sector, Unicef is actively supporting the Ministry of Education and Sports with distance learning opportunities for children who cannot access school,” she said.

Dr Mulenga said the agency is supporting the production, procurement and distribution of nearly three million information, education and communication materials through audio mobile vans, along with airing of radio spots and talk shows in 30 local languages to create awareness about the pandemic.

“Unicef is also supplying nearly 12,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment to support health workers in various districts throughout the country. Unicef has supplied soap, hand-washing facilities, and some 17,000 kg of chlorine to be used in 17 regional referral hospitals and health facilities for infection control,” she said.

OUTREACH

Support. According to Dr Mulenga, the agency continues to be involved in the provision of mental health and psychosocial support to children and families who have been directly affected by Covid-19 and ensure that parents have access to knowledge and information around parenting and child protection concerns in the context of Covid-19.

