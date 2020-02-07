Government breaks ground to uplift 6 technical colleges

By ALFRED TUMUSHABE

Ministry of Education and Sports has embarked on establishing the requisite infrastructure, equipment and workforce at six Uganda Technical Colleges to be turned into centres of excellence for technical education.

The selected technical colleges are Bushenyi, Kicwamba, Elgon, Lira, Bukalasa Agricultural College and Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba.

The Ministry of Education permanent secretary, Mr Alex Kakooza, on Wednesday said the plan also involves accrediting the colleges to international training institutions and designing new curriculum, which has already been done.

Mr Kakooza made the remarks at the ground-breaking ceremony for construction works at Uganda Technical College Bushenyi expected to take nine months.

The construction of a classroom, multipurpose hall, students’ hostel, generator building, and toilet and laundry units, are being executed by M/s Sarick Construction Ltd at Shs7.6 billion.

The establishment of a metal fabrication workshop, plant maintenance and manufacturing workshops at the college will be done by M/s Prism Construction Ltd at Shs9.8 billion.

The construction is being done under ‘Uganda Skills Development Project’ funded by the World Bank.

“We have broken ground for the first infrastructure, next is Bukalasa then we shall also go to other centres,” Mr Kakooza said.

He revealed that Kigumba and Kicwamba colleges will be supported under Albertine Region Sustainable Development Project.

Mr Kakooza said this is part of Skilling Uganda programme launched by government in 2012. He said the programme aims at changing the attitude of Ugandans towards vocational education so that they can make it their first choice, like it is in countries such as Finland and Germany.

Mr Kakooza said the reforms being made include making technical education demand driven, creating suitable learning environment and training the students to be competitive globally.

“For example, we ask construction companies to tell us the skills they want in that person so that when he is out, he is employable or if that person can find work, he can employ himself,” he said.

He added that the centres of excellence will equip students with skills to become employable internationally.

The World Bank, he said, extended a loan to enable the ministry to develop the centres of excellence, and that they hired international training institutions to come to accredit institutions in Uganda.

“You must have the curriculum that speaks that international accreditation; it (curriculum) also speaks to the demands of the industry. We are also required to have the instructors who shall deliver this curriculum; they must be recruited and trained in line with the curriculum. The curriculum also requires types of equipment and where to place that equipment, hence the construction work that we have started,” Mr Kakooza said.

He added: “ We could not begin construction until we had the curriculum, we could not have curriculum before international accreditation and twinning so it has taken us a long time.”

The Bushenyi District chairperson, also the Vice chairman of Governing Council for UTC Bushenyi, Mr Jafari Basajjabalaba, hailed government for supporting vocational training, and pledged to do monitoring of the project. “As the governing council we welcome the project, we will also play our role of supervision monitoring,” he said.

The principal, Mr Moses Twesigomwe, pledged to work with all stakeholders to ensure the construction works are executed as planned.

Background

UTC Bushenyi started in 1956 as Kahaya Technical School .It has enrollment of 700 students pursuing national diploma and higher diploma in technical education courses. UTC Bushenyi will be centre for excellence in manufacturing technology training and has been twinned with Sfere Consortium (France).

Bukalasa will focus on agriculture training and has been twinned with Dalhouse University

(Canada). Uganda petroleum Institute Kigumba undertake oil and gas training and has been twined with IFP France.

Kicwamba will focus on oil and gas and has been twinned to Coventry University (UK).