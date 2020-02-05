PM Rugunda commissions Shs33b immunisation equipment

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Government on Wednesday commissioned immunization transport and cold chain equipment worth $9m (about Shs33 billion)received through the grant from GAVI to enhance the immunisation coverage and strengthen disease prevention.

Dr Ruth Jane Aceng, the Health Minister said the equipment is to be distributed to districts across the country.

“It is our goal that every child who needs vaccination in Uganda is immunised and protected so that they live to their full potential,” Dr Aceng said on Wednesday.

Some of the equipment include, 657 motorcycles for health centre III’s and district health teams, 996 solar refrigerators, 10 generators, vaccine carries and cold chain boxes.

Some of the districts to benefit from the motorcycles include, Abim, Adjumani, Amudat, Agago, Kagadi, Kwania among others.



The districts to benefit from refrigerators are Bukedea, Bukomansimbi, Bukwo, Ibanda, Gulu, Kisoro, Mubende,Otuke, among others.

The money used to purchase the equipment is part of the GAVI health systems strengthening grant. Under the first grant Ministry of Health received 21 staff housing units, 608 fridges among others.

Dr Aceng asked the districts to ensure the equipment is functional.

“I want to appeal to the districts whenever we provide equipment there is excitement and then one month down the equipment are parked and they are no longer in use ensure the equipment remains functional and do the work it is intended to do,” she said.



Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health said, there will be a central monitoring system to oversee functionality of the refrigerators.

“We shall have a central monitoring system so that even when we are in Kampala we can be able to identify the refrigerators that work and those that are not working so that the vaccines do not get spoilt,” Dr Atwine said.

