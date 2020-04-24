Government designates resting places for truck drivers

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

Government has designated places where cargo drivers in transit from the neighbouring countries will stay before continuing to their final destinations to deliver merchandise as one of the measures to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

The government is under pressure following the latest positive Covid-19 cases in the country being cargo truck drivers from Kenya and Tanzania. There have been raging public calls to government to stop foreign truck drivers from entering the country.

The minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo, yesterday said whereas the government is considering deploying Covid-19 rapid testing kits at the border points to test and give instant results to the truck drivers, government has in the meantime identified new places where those drivers will stay in transit.

Gen Odongo said government is still discussing the financial implication of deploying testing kits because one kit costs $65 (about Shs246,147). He said for that reason, the truck drivers will not be resting at their usual places.

“The rapid testing kits can take about 10 minutes to produce the results of someone, but a single test costs about Shs246,147. There are on average 1,000 vehicles entering Uganda daily and if each vehicle has three people, it means 3,000 people. If you multiply these by $65 dollars, it translates into $195,000 as daily expenditure and this might be prohibitive,” Gen Odongo said at Uganda Media Centre.

“In the meantime, specific resting places are designated. These must be away from the usual familiar resting places where these drivers have been having wives and relatives. These will minimise their contacts with the public,” Gen Odongo added.

He did not name the new resting places for the truck drivers.

Drivers exchange

He also said they are also considering relaying drivers and the proposal would soon be approved. This will require cargo trucks brought to Malaba or Busia border points to be sanitised and handed over to Ugandan drivers who will take the merchandise to the final destination in the country.

“If the vehicle is transiting, then the Ugandan driver similarly hands over to driver of the country to which the cargo is destined,” Gen Odongo explained.

He, however, said this consideration awaits approval by the East African Community Assembly because it is a regional matter.

Gen Odongo did not mention the dates when the regional meeting will take place to decide on the matter, but our sources said it’s this week.

Gen Odong also expressed great concern over the low public compliance with the presidential directives on the Covid-19 lockdown and said security personnel might apply tear gas to disperse those who will defy the orders.

He said whereas government banned big gatherings of more than five people, public events like concerts and ordered closure of bars, churches and mosques, many people have turned their homes into bars to drink alcohol.

He also said some pastors have turned their homes into churches while people, especially in the villages are still converging to bury relatives in big numbers yet the government recommended only relatives to do so.

“In rural areas, no social distancing takes place. This is mainly because of behaviour and cultural practices. Many locals continue to converge to drink,” Gen Odongo said.

“Now people, especially in urban arrears have begun saying since no Ugandan has died of Covid-19, the disease is not serious. That is why we need to sensitise the population about this,” he added.

Gen Odongo said the directive on the closure of schools has performed very well since all institutions of learning shut down. He also said compliance on the proposed scientific weddings is at 100 per cent.