Government distributes facemasks in Kampala

By Nobert Atukunda

More than two million people in Kampala are set to receive the long-awaited government masks.

Mr Daniel Nuwabine Muhumuza, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)’s acting head of corporate and public affairs, said the distribution of masks which started on Friday, is expected to end on Sunday, however, one extra day might be added for those who might have missed out.

“We received more than two million masks which will be distributed to a population of more than two million. Kampala Central has 213,000 adults, 77 per cent are six years and above,” Mr Muhumuza said on Friday.

This comes at a time when Covid-19 cases have been rising in the country, especially in Kampala area.

As of Friday, Uganda’s Covid-19 cases stood at 1,254 with six deaths and 1,113 recoveries.

Ms Betty Amongi, the minister for Kampala Affairs, said distribution of masks will be done at household level, adding that all those aged six years and above will get masks.

“On Monday, the President directed the Ministry of Health to stop distribution of masks in other parts of the country and refocus on distributing masks in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono,” Ms Amongi said on Friday in Kampala.

Ms Amongi added: “Because in the government statistics, so far six people have died in Uganda and we are contributing about 90 per cent of the deaths under Covid-19. Of the more than 1,000 people who have been infected, Kampala accounts for more than 60 per cent of the infections,” Ms Amongi said.

However, some of the local leaders said the facemasks given to them were not enough for the population in their areas whereas others said the quality is not favourable for the people.

Mr Bruhan Takar Mayanja, a councillor in Nakivubo Shauriyako Parish in Kampala, said the masks given to them are few and some people will miss out, which might arouse disagreements.

“This will bring us a lot of problems as leaders because, everyone wants masks but they are not enough,” Mr Mayanja said.

Ms Halima Nakyegwe, the woman councillor for Kisenyi One, said the masks made are too small .

Ms Amongi said those with shortages should contact KCCA as the authority has excess masks which have not yet been dispatched.