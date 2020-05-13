Government halts construction works on disputed land

By MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

Government has halted the ongoing construction works at a disputed piece of land at Sembabule District headquarters.

The land dispute pits Buganda Kingdom against Sembabule District authorities led by the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Nixon Niwagaba Kabuye, who they accuse of erecting a canteen on the kingdom land without seeking clearance from Mengo.

During a meeting with the district leaders and Kabaka’s local chiefs in Sembabule at the weekend, the State minister for Lands, Ms Persis Namuganza, said the district leaders have no reason whatsoever to continue with the construction works when Buganda Kingdom, which rightfully owns the land, has not sanctioned the project.

The minister wondered why the district leaders have continued to abuse all the court orders stopping them from continuing with the construction works on the kingdom land.

“I have information that the canteen being constructed even during night hours is owned by individuals who are working for selfish interests. This is not good, and I have ordered them to stop construction works right away,” the minister said.

She added: “The canteen under construction does not benefit the people, if it was a hospital, I would listen, but for a canteen, this must stop.”

Ms Namuganza said it was not necessary to commit government resources on a contested project, adding that the government recognises the occupancy of Buganda Kingdom on this particular land, asking the district leaders to follow proper channels and ask for another piece of land from the kingdom.

“They [district leaders] have lame excuses that they wanted to use the money before the end of the financial year, why did they wait for the lockdown? This is not right and I cannot allow it to continue,” she said.

However, the Sembabule District Chairperson, Dr Elly Muhumuza, accused the minister of being biased, saying she made a decision to halt construction works without listening to them.

The Sembabule District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Willy Batalingaya, however, said the canteen being built is a district project.

RDC Kabuye said the matter is before court therefore, should not be discussed.

Mr Muhammad Sserwada, the Kabaka’s chief-in-charge of Sembabule, said the kingdom is not against development and is ready to give the district land to put up projects so long as they approach them.