Government raises Shs4.3b for Covid-19 relief

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

The national Covid-19 relief taskforce has so far collected a cumulative Shs4.3b from different donors that have responded to President Museveni’s fundraising call for assistance.

Unspecified number of vehicles have also been donated to the national taskforce. Other items donated include medical supplies, food and other emergency materials.

Mr Emmanuel Katongole, the chairperson of the donations committee, yesterday said since the President launched the fundraising, many donors have responded. The latest to donate was the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party that gave Shs380m to the committee.

“This brings the total amount of donations to slightly more than Shs4.3b. The NRM party is ready to work for the welfare of the people,” Mr Katongole said.

He also appealed to other political parties to emulate the NRM and make donations to help the country’s vulnerable population.

Mr Moses Kigongo, the NRM national vice chairperson who presented the cheque to the donations committee at the Office of the Prime Minister, said coronavirus is a war that needs everyone’s effort to defeat it.

“This coronavirus pandemic is a serious disease and it has taken lives of so many people. If we don’t follow the instructions given to us, what will happen to us?” he wondered.

“We have made this humble contribution to support the effort of the national taskforce. I also ask other political parties to emulate the NRM and make their contributions,” he added.

Mr Kigongo thanked the residents along the borders for working hard to ensure no foreigners cross illegally into the country.

Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, who also is the chairperson of the national Covid-19 taskforce while receiving the donation said it was a good ‘gesture’ from the ruling party.

He urged Ugandans to adhere to the presidential directives to ensure Covid-19 doesn’t spread further and inflict more havoc in the country.

“This directives are already with you. Our duty is to ensure those policies are followed to end the disease,” he said.

A number of other organisations and individuals have also contributed to support the national taskforce. Last week, World Vision donated supplies worth Shs2b to be distributed across the country.

Uganda has 55 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 28 recoveries and no death so far. Globally, more than 2.3m people have contracted the disease, 161,126 dead and 605,701 recovered.