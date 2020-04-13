Government reassures on first cured Covid-19 patients

By TONNY ABET

On Saturday, government discharged the first three people who won the battle and recovered from the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The release, however, left speculation that the “cured” patients could still be a health risk to the public because they might still be carriers of the disease.

However, Dr Julius Lutwama, a virologist and deputy director of Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), reassured the country that the “cured” patients present no single threat to the public.

“When we release somebody, it means the person does not have the virus so that person cannot transmit. If someone has recovered, they are cured. There is no more virus in their body system,” Dr Lutwama said.

The fears arise from media reports of people who recovered from Covid-19 in China, but later tested positive to the infection after leaving health facilities.

A study published last month by researchers from Wuhan University cited people who were reported to have recovered from the disease testing positive for the virus weeks after being discharged from hospital, even without coming into contact with other infected cases. The follow-up study was conducted among four Covid-19 patients who were hospitalised and released after recovery from Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University.

Published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the patients had been earlier subjected to antiviral treatment and the two tests showed they had fully recovered from the coronavirus.

Advertisement

They had regained normal temperature lasting longer than three days, had no respiratory symptoms nor no signs of chest ailments and two consecutive tests separated by at least one day were negative.

However, after 13 days at their homes, the patients tested positive again. “After hospital discharge or discontinuation of the quarantine, the tests were repeated five to 13 days later and all were positive. An additional test was done using a kit from different manufacturer and the results were all positive for all patients,” the report reads in part.

“The patients continued to show no symptoms of Covid-19 following clinical examination and chest scan,” the medical report further said.

Another study published in the same journal conducted among five family members that were admitted to Fifth People’s Hospital of Anyang in China, found that carriers of Covid-19 exist and they could transmit the disease.

Among the five patients was a 20-year-old woman who showed no symptom of the disease but later carried the virus. According to researchers, their follow-up and contact tracing showed this asymptomatic family member infected the others.

“A familial cluster of five patients with Covid-19 pneumonia in Anyang, China, had contact before their symptom onset with an asymptomatic family member who had travelled from the epidemic centre of Wuhan,” the report read in parts.

“The sequence of events suggests that the coronavirus may have been transmitted by asymptomatic carrier,” the report further said.

The researchers did not explain why they did not show symptoms yet they continue to transmit Covid-19.

Surviving Covid-19 is for the immunologically fit as the drugs being given does not kill the virus, according to Dr Lutwama.

“It is your body that fights and cures you,” Dr Lutwama said. He said the drugs only provide a good environment for one’s body immunity to win the battle.

“That there is no drug that kills coronavirus doesn’t mean a person cannot be cured. The body itself fights with assistance of different medications that are given,” he said.