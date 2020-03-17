Govt starts upgrade of Bukalasa college

By DAN WANDERA

Government has earmarked Shs18.3b for the rehabilitation of Bukalasa Agriculture College in Luweero District.

The rehabilitation, which is funded by the World Bank under the Uganda Skills Development Project (USDP), seeks to overhaul the college’s dilapidated structures and establish modern farming and teaching equipment.

The project kicked off on March 12 and will last nine months.

Under the plan, the college will have a library, layer and broiler barns, a piggery unit, a feed mill, a milk processing plant and toilets. The college will also get a laundry house, a pullet barn, and generator house, among others.

Vambaco Enterprises Ltd has been contracted to undertake construction works.

“The infrastructure that we are providing at Bukalasa Agriculture College will be accompanied by state-of-the-art equipment that will ensure that the courses that have been developed at the college are delivered to the expected international standards,” Ms Loy Abaine Muhwezi, the assistant commissioner for technical education, said at the ground breaking ceremony at the college grounds at the weekend.

“We urge the contractor to do the works with diligence and the highest level of efficiency taking into consideration the time frame and the quality of work,” she added.

In 2017, Bukalasa Agriculture College partnered with Dalhoisie University in Canada in the development of a new curriculum and re-tooling of teaching staff in preparation for the upgrade of the college.

Recently, the Minister of Agriculture, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, said the college continues to provide the bulk of staff for agriculture extension services hence the government’s decision to upgrade its facilities.