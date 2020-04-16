Government releases timetable for radio, TV teaching

By Patience Ahimbisibwe

The government has finalised a timetable which will be used to broadcast lessons for both primary and secondary learners during the lockdown.

Sources at the Ministry of Education who did not want to be quoted because they are not authorised to speak to the press said, they are now shifting to Plan B as earlier laid out by Education Minister Janet Museveni in case the lockdown was extended.

Their earlier plan had been to reopen education institutions on April 27, which will not be possible after President Museveni extended the lock down for another 21 days which started yesterday.

The measures are aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus that has brought the world activities to a standstill.

“The minister will guide accordingly. Discussions are already on going on how to keep students busy while at home,” the source said.

Mr Patrick Muinda, the Ministry of Education spokesperson, yesterday confirmed that National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) had finalized a plan to guide teaching during this period and working on talking points which teachers will be using.

For instance, there will be three sessions each day on radio across the country focussing on lower primary, upper primary and lower secondary learners. Primary lessons will last for 30 minutes while secondary lessons will each take an hour.

The details are contained in a framework which National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) designed with five modes of delivery that takes care of the different learners in their current settings at home.

For example, there will be a self-study home package, live and recorded radio presentations, television lessons, live presentations by teachers to guide the learners and online phone uploads.

According to the framework Daily Monitor has seen, all the lessons will be aired by the model teachers which district education officers submitted to the headquarters at a stipulated time and parents are advised to support their children during this period.

“An allocation of two hours per day for all the levels for six days a week has been provided for. This translates into 12 hours per week for all the classes. This should be guided on how much to prepare based on available time. On average, the lesson for lower should not be more than 30 minutes while upper primary and secondary levels should not be more than an hour,” the document reads in part.

Primary level materials will look at promoting literacy, numeracy and life skills while secondary will emphasise innovation and problem solving.

Materials developed for lower secondary looked at seven core subjects of English language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Geography and Political studies and History.

Upper secondary (senior six and senior five) will study Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography, Political education and History, entrepreneurship, Economics, ICT, General paper and sub-mathematics. The study is hoped to raise learners’ creativity and critical thinking.

Ms Museveni had temporarily fixed April 27 for reopening schools. They will now have to wait for President Museveni who said they 21 days of lockdown will be used to look at how to reopen the economy.

This will, however, depend on the response to the measures already laid down in containing the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus confirmed cases in the country had risen to 55 by yesterday and of these, eight have so far been discharged having recovered.

