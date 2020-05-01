Government to borrow Shs1 trillion for city roads

By Moses Kyeyune

Government has presented to Parliament a request to borrow up to $275m (about Shs1.04) trillion for upgrading city roads, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Part of the money $219.4m (Shs833.8b) is to be obtained from the African Development Bank while $40.06m (Shs211.31b)from the African Development Fund.

In an April 16 letter to Parliament, Mr Keith Muhakanizi, the Permanent Secretary, indicated that the proposal was approved by Cabinet during its sitting on April 13.

Daily Monitor has also obtained a copy of a letter from the National Planning Authority (NPA) clearing the loan for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

According to the NPA, the project is in line with the NDPIII Integrated Transport Infrastructure Services Programme of developing a seamless, safe, inclusive and sustainable multi-model transport system that will de-congest the city from heavy traffic.

“The plan targets to reduce the average travel time in Kampala from 4.1min/km through among others, significant investment in rehabilitation and maintenance of existing transport infrastructure as well as consolidation of additional investment in development of new infrastructure,” a letter issued by Dr Joseph Muvawala, the NPA executive director, reads.

Advertisement

Dr Muvawala also noted that the project supports evacuation of traffic within the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area as it provides for integration within the existing and ongoing developments of the Kampala Expressway system.

He, however, warned that KCCA needs to ensure efficient implementation to hedge against the risk of accumulation of commitment fees.

The total cost of the project is $288m (Shs1.09 trillion), excluding taxes.

Government is required to provide counterpart funding for project affected persons, estimated at $11m (about Shs41b) and meet Value Added Tax, estimated at $51.84m (Shs197b)

Mr Muhakanizi said all required funds to cater for loan obligations will be provided through the budget.

The loan from the African Development Fund provides for a maturity period of 40 years and a grace period of 10 years at zero interest.

The commitment fee is 0.5 per cent while the service charge is 0.75 per cent per annum on all undisbursed funds.

In a related arrangement, the facility from the African Development Bank will enjoy a grace period of eight years and a maturity period of 25 years.

Other packages include an interest rate of 0.64 per cent, lending spread of 0.8 per cent, maturity premium of 0.20 percent and front end fees of 0.25 per cent.

All undisbursed funds will attract 0.25 per cent in commitment fees.

About project

The Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project is part of a citywide infrastructural improvement initiative which started in 2014 under the Kampala Institutional and Infrastructure Development Project.

The prioritised road network for improvement is 121km. Only 42km has been completed. If adopted, the loan will be used to finance the rehabilitation of over 67.0km of roads within the city, signalisation of 22 junctions;

134km of pedestrian walkways, construction of 5km of drainage channels, including Kiwunya along the Northern Bypass as well as the installation of 1,600 street lights.