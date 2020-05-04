Government warns against crossing to Tanzania

By AMBROSE MUSASIZI & AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

The Ministry of Health officials have raised the red flag over the uncontrolled movement of residents on the Uganda-Tanzania border at Mutukula in Rakai District, saying the situation could fuel the spread of Covid-19.

While visiting the border last week, Dr Diana Atwine, the Health permanent secretary, said residents were not observing social distancing and other set health measures.

“However much we put control measures in Kampala and other areas without focusing here, the disease is going to spread into our community,” Dr Atwine said.

"People move carelessly, from one side of the border to the other, some sleep in Uganda and cross to Tanzania to run their businesses,” she added.

Dr Atwine had led a team of medics to access the implementation guidelines at the border.

She said government was planning to set up a laboratory at Mutukula so that samples drawn from transit cargo truck drivers are tested and results released instantly.

Uganda has in the past few weeks seen an increase in infections among transit cargo truck drivers, especially from Kenya and Tanzania.

By Sunday, 29 truck drivers had tested positive. The confirmed total number of Covid-19 cases in the country is 88.

Maj (Rtd) David Matovu, the Kyotera Resident Commissioner, said some locals at the border, especially youth, are difficult to stop from crossing to Tanzania.

Challenge

“We tried to deploy security personnel here but Ugandans often escape and go to bars in Tanzania while others go to meet their spouses. We, therefore, need to devise other means of mitigating this [situation],” he said.