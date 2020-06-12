Government warns of tighter lockdown measures

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

The Ministry of Health has warned of tighter lockdown measures if the public continues to defy guidelines on social distancing and wearing of masks guidelines.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, told Daily Monitor on Wednesday that currently the country is entering stage three of the pandemic which is characterised by clusters of community infections.

“People are no longer following preventative measures. That means we may move into stage four. In such a situation to avoid mass deaths, it may be necessary to consider another lockdown,” Dr Aceng said.

Dr Aceng said it was necessary at stage three to stop the spread of the disease beyond the infected clusters such as towns and slums as the government response team implements extensive containment measures.

“At stage one, there are no cases and the aim is to prevent entry into the territory. The response is port entry controls, restricted travel from high-risk areas. Stage two is sporadic cases and the aim is to prevent local transmission to contacts. The response is containment measures put in place, identification and quarantine of suspects and cases,” Dr Aceng said.

Over the past few days, government has urged the public to strictly follow preventative measures such as social distancing, wearing mask, and washing or sanitising hands.