By TONNY ABET

KAMPALA- With Covid-19 cases shooting from 145 to 657 in 20 days, a number of designated hospitals are overwhelmed.

Experts and administrators of designated facilities are asking that those who have no symptoms and present no serious medical condition be managed in minor health facilities or home to decongest specialised facilities.

More than half (57.4 per cent) of Covid-19 patients in the country do not present with any of the known symptoms of the disease, including fever, cough and flu.

The experts’ call is not isolated, the health department of India’s capital territory Delhi, last Saturday ordered for discharge from hospitals Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms so they are managed from home as cases overwhelm facilities.

Uganda’s Health ministry is, however, says adopting the said plan will put the country at higher risk of Covid-19 spread in the community and infecting more health workers in the facilities.

The Health ministry says they are planning to erect tents in different points to accommodate patients beyond the designated facilities.

Dr Edward Kanyesigye, the president of Uganda Public Health Specialists’ Association, said specialised hospitals should be preserved to only handle those Covid-19 patients who are showing symptoms.

“Those who have no symptoms can be put under observation in centres that don’t require a lot of resources. If you put them in serious specialised hospitals, they may infect our specialised and delicate health workers,” he said.

Dr Ekwaro Obuku, the former president of Uganda Medical Association, says hospitals should be preserved for those who need specialised care and others be managed from home.

“When the epidemic is at very low cases, hospitalisation helps isolate the cases from the community to curtail further transmission. However, as the case load increases, then the hospital facilities are better spared for those who require admission for clinical illness. This was applied even in high income countries such as the UK,” he said.

In an earlier media report, Dr Nathan Onyaci, the Masaka Regional Referral Hospital director, said only specific patients who need close monitoring should be retained and managed in health facilities and others be managed from home.

However, Dr Diana Atwine, the Health ministry Permanent Secretary, however, said it will be risky to allow confirmed cases to return to the community as they would infect others.

She said past experiences show that citizens cannot adhere to the strict restrictions that will be required for keeping a coronavirus positive person at home.

“Government cannot take positive cases to their homes given the behaviour of Ugandans. If they have adamantly refused to wear masks, how will they isolate themselves at home?” she said.