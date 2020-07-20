Govt launches agriculture mechanisation in Dokolo

By ISAAC OTWII

A campaign aimed at promoting agricultural mechanisation countrywide has been launched at Olweny Irrigation Scheme in Dokolo District.

The intervention is expected to increase farmers’ access to agricultural equipment such as tractors, bulldozers, graders, combine harvesters, forklifts, agro-processing machinery, farm tools, straw choppers, and excavators, among other equipment.

Mr Henry Aggrey Bagiire, the State Minister for Agriculture, last Friday said the initiative will increase agricultural productivity and enhance quality along the value chain.

“Use of agri-machineries will help increase production by 20 per cent and bring down the cost of cultivation by 20 to 25 per cent,” he said.

Benefits

“We want farmers to modernise farming methods to improve crop production to ensure food security and increased family household incomes. You are free as the community and as a farmer to use this equipment. It is not for commercial purposes, it is for the public. What is expected of you is to make your contribution,” Mr Bagiire added.

He said farmers intending to build farm stores shall also be offered trucks at a subsidised cost to ferry the construction materials.

“The government has given its contribution. We have brought the equipment; the government will do the servicing, pay the operators, and replacing spare parts,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Pius Wakabi Kasajja, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, said government is paying special attention to standards and quality of products so that they can compete favourably in both the region and international market.

“We have done this all in the spirit of regional balancing. We are starting with five regional centres, Agwata (in Dokolo) being the first that will support the northern part of the country, part of the east and north east. We shall be launching others in Kiryandongo, Mbale, Buwama, and Bushenyi districts,” he said.

Mr Kasajja said government is also considering opening up 13 smaller units of agriculture mechanisation centres to support the five that will be commissioned this year.

The equipment will, however, not be used freely by the farmers but will be accessed at a subsidised cost. Mr Kasajja said the government will contribute 60 per cent of the cost while farmers will be required to pay 40 per cent to access the equipment.

“In these centres, we shall be training and skilling people, especially the youth and women to create employment. We shall be doing operationalisation and maintenance and as you have seen, we are also launching a mobile workshop that will be going throughout the country to support the machinery,” he said.

Dr Richard Enyang, the production officer for Dokolo District, said mechanisation will help increase household income and food security. There are more than 14,000 rice farmers in Dokolo alone. Dokolo North MP Paul Amoru said regional mechanisation centres will reduce the cost of production.

“We know that Lango Sub-region has been the food basket. Most of our people have been relying on subsistence farming but use traditional tools to clear their farm land,” he said.

Mr Amoru said the dream of having farmers embrace commercialised agriculture will now be realised.

Experts note that Ugandan farmers have a limitation in engaging in large-scale commercial agriculture because they do not practice mechanised agriculture.