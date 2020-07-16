Govt reassures older persons on SAGE cash

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Government is set to look into challenges faced by older persons in accessing monthly payment under the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE).

Ms Peace Mutuuzo, the State minister for Gender and Culture, said some elderly people have not received their payments due to lack of National Identity Cards or discrepancies in their actual ages against what appears on their National IDs.



“We have received information about some intended beneficiaries missing out because they don’t have National IDs while others appear and claim to be 80 and above but the IDs indicate that they are younger. The ministry is going to work together with the local authorities and older persons to resolve these issues,” Mr Mutuuzo said while inspecting payments at Kyakahinda Local Council II offices in Kibito Town Council, Bunyangabu District, yesterday.



Mr Mutuuzo revealed that changing age from the one indicated on the National Identity Card would require a legal process that involves swearing affirmations. She added that there is need for local authorities to offer support services.

According to the Ministry of Gender, those unable to move will be reached out at their homes by officials to enrol them. Government recently rolled out the payments to cover all 135 districts across the country in fulfilment of its pledge enlisted in the NRM 2016-2020 manifesto.

