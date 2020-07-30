Govt resumes issuance of passports, work permits

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

The government yesterday resumed countrywide issuance and registration for passports nearly four months after the service was suspended due to Covid-19.

Mr Obiga Kania, the State minister for Internal Affairs, told journalists at Uganda Media Centre that following the partial easing of the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the ministry will resume the services but not at full capacity.

The minister said citizens who wish to apply for passports should use the online service and wait to be invited for interviews.

“Those who applied for passports before Covid-19 but their applications were queried will receive messages inviting them to answer the queries and those who want to certify their passports should also do so online,” Mr Kania said.

He added that all those who applied for passports before Covid-19 lockdown will be called to pick their passports.

Foreigners whose visas expired should wait until passenger flights and borders are reopened, according to the minister.

Advertisement

Other services

Mr Kania revealed that other services under the Ministry of Internal Affairs that will resume include registration for national IDs, civil registration services, provision of forensics and testing service, and NGO registration, among others.

He said the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) started partial resumption of services with issuance of cards at the sub-county level in Wakiso, Mukono and Jinja districts.

“To maintain the required social distancing and avoid crowds, clients seeking services from NIRA headquarters in Kololo will be required to book appointments in order to be attended to. People can book appointments through the NIRA online services,” Mr Kania added.

The minister revealed that other NIRA regional offices have also commenced operation.

Other services that will resume operations are the Directorate of Community Services, the Government Analytical Laboratory and the Amnesty Commission, among others.