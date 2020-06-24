Govt to review methods of evacuating Covid-19 cases

By TONNY ABET

Government has promised to change the techniques used by surveillance teams to evacuate people who test positive for coronavirus from the community to reduce stigma against the patients.

A number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered are expressing fear of reuniting with their communities due to what they call stigmatising methods government used to evacuate them from their homes.

Mr Taddeo Kikomeko, one of the 13 patients discharged last week from Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, said he was arrested like a criminal.

“After my results turned out to be positive, two police patrol vehicles were sent to pick me plus two other vehicles as if I was a thief,” Mr Kikomeko said last week.

“I am being discharged but I fear going back because the public is likely to reject me given the way we are treated when we are being taken to the hospital,’’ he added.

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Healthcare, admitted that the method being used to is wrong, and warned the field surveillance team to stop.

Dr Kaducu pinned media houses for also contributing to the stigma, citing a case in Masindi District.

“I was in Gulu last time and I heard such cases. This thing (Covid-19) came with a lot of fear and panic but they [surveillance] should pick patients in a way that tomorrow they will get back to the community,” she said.

“Then you the media took pictures of one of the truck drivers and put it on television. The media should not stigmatise them,” the minister added.