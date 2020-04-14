Govt takes MV Kalangala to Mwanza for repair

By EVE MUGANGA & AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

Travellers using MV Kalangala will have to wait a little longer after it was taken to Mwanza, Tanzania, for repair, Daily Monitor has established.

The decision was taken by Ministry of Works and Transport after failing to secure space at Port Bell, Luzira, dry docking site.

Daily Monitor has learnt that for a month now, the existing site is still occupied by MV Kaawa, which is also undergoing repair. MV Kaawa, which plies the Luzira-Mwanza route got damaged after a collision with MV Kabalega in May 2005 and the latter sank into Lake Victoria.

Although MV Kaawa was refurbished and resumed work in 2012, it is supposed to undergo periodic mandatory docking inspection.

Mr Sadala Musoke, the managing director of Nation Oil Distributors Ltd, a company that operates MV Kalangala, said the delay to repair the vessel was beyond their control.

“We had thought that our vessel would resume normal operations by Easter, but we regret that this was not possible. Repairs on MV Kaawa are still ongoing and both vessels could not be worked upon at the same docking site at once,” he said in a telephone interview at the weekend.

A dry-dock is a machine that is used to lift ferries and other marine vessels from the water to allow engineers to make repairs beneath the vessel.

“It [vessel] was taken to Mwanza last week and we expect it to return in two weeks’ time if all goes as planned, we appeal to our people to remain calm,” Mr Musoke said.

MV Kalangala was last serviced in April 2018 and was withdrawn by government on February 9, to undergo servicing.

It was expected to resume normal operations on March 9, but this was not possible. MV Kalangala is the only public vessel that plies the Nakiwoga–Lutoboka route.

Government had stopped taking Ugandan vessels to Mwanza in 2014 after upgrading her dry-docking site at Port bell Luzira.

The servicing of vessels, technically known as docking survey, helps check the vessels operational safety status. Vessels are supposed to be examined at intervals not exceeding two and half years.

Last month, Mr Musoke said during servicing of MV Kalangala, particular attention would be put on stern frame and rudder, shell plating, hull fittings, propeller, lavatory units, crane and poor lighting.

The operating systems of tankers, chemical carriers and liquefied gas carriers will also be checked. Government is likely to spend close to Shs2b in repairing the vessel.

Works and Transport minister Katumba Wamala said they had to think of an alternative dry-docking site so that MV Kalangala can resume normal operations.

“We couldn’t wait any longer because MV Kaawa has really spent much time on the dry-dock than what we expected, therefore we decided to use this period to take it [MV Kalangala] to Mwanza so that by the time the lockdown is lifted, it is back and travellers can use it,” he said.

MV Kalangala is the only reliable public means of transport for tourists and islanders going to Kalangala Islands. It carries at least 200 passengers and 12 vehicles.

All other private vessels that had replaced MV Kalangala were last month suspended to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Currently, all travellers going to Kalangala have to use the two ferries from Bukakkata Landing Site in Masaka to Bugoma LandingSite in Kalangala, a journey considered longer and expensive.

MV Kalangala was built in 2005 in fulfillment of President Museveni’s 2001 campaign pledge to the islanders.

A couple of years ago government promised to procure another vessel which will only be carrying passengers from Entebbe to Kalangala. The expected new vessel will be taking less than two hours to sail from Nakiwogo in Entebbe to Kalangala Islands. It will sometimes be used during rescue operations.