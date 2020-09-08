By GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Jjemba who is currently nursing wounds at Masaka regional referral hospital said the armed men raided his shop at around 7:45pm on Sunday.

Nabwami was reportedly shot near the shop as she tried to find out what was happening when she heard a scuffle outside. She died upon arrival at the Masaka regional referral hospital where she had been rushed.

“I realized that my landlord had also been shot when a car had come to take me to the hospital. I asked the driver to first attend to Nabwami since she was of advanced age, they put her inside the vehicle but unfortunately she died at the hospital,” Mr Jjemba said.